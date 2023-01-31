x
Bethel middle school reopens after lockdown

Telstar Middle School was deemed safe after security sweeps and the school was reopened, a release said.
Credit: NCM

BETHEL, Maine — Telstar Middle School in Bethel has reopened after a lockdown was implemented following a threat made to the school Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Oxford County deputies and Maine State Police troopers responded to a third-party threat at the middle school, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said.

School officials reportedly put the school into lockdown for safety purposes, according to the release.

Oxford County deputies and state troopers arrived at the scene within minutes where they worked with school officials and conducted security sweeps on the campus, the release said.

Following the security sweeps, the school was deemed safe, the lockdown was removed, and the school was reopened, the release said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

