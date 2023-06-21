Road reopens in Berwick after cement truck crashes into ditch

Police said the driver had driven off the right side of Blackberry Hill Road and into a ditch.

BERWICK, Maine — A road in Berwick is back open after a cement truck went off the right side of the road and into a ditch Wednesday morning.

Berwick police responded to a reported crash near the Hussey School on Blackberry Hill Road at approximately 9:23 a.m., according to a news release from the Berwick Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed a Northeast Redi-Mix truck went off the right side of the road and into a ditch while loaded with concrete.

Blackberry Hill Road was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the truck, police said. The road has since reopened, according to a Facebook post from the Berwick Police Department around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the cement truck was reportedly uninjured.

Drivers in the area are being advised to use caution when traveling in the area of Hussey School "due to the lack of a dirt shoulder where the crash occurred," police said.