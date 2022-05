Nathan Prudhomme has not returned home as of Saturday afternoon, according to police.

BERWICK, Maine — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Berwick.

Nathan Prudhomme has not returned home as of Saturday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with the Berwick Police Department.

A post about Prudhomme was made to the Berwick Police Department's Facebook page Friday night.

Police are not releasing any additional information as of Saturday afternoon.