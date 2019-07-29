LEVANT, Maine — Farms across Maine opened their barn doors to the public Sunday to pick berries and pet ponies during Maine's annual "Open Farm Day."

It may have looked like a fairly typical work day for the folks at Levant's Treworgy Family Orchards, which is open to the public six days a week, but families took advantage of the beautiful weather over the weekend to come out for tractor rides, berry picking, and pony-petting.

“Maine Open Farm Days was really created for farms that may be a little more closed to the public to open their doors and let people see what’s going on behind a working farm,” said Treworgy Family Orchards CEO, Jonathan Kenerson. “We are a working farm. Our vision here at Treworgy Orchards is to help people connect together in community and to land through agriculture so our doors are always open.”

It's also the first day visitors were able to “get lost” in the farm's award-winning corn maze.

Open Farm Day at Treworgy Family Orchards went through 8:30 p.m. Sunday, but for those who missed it, berry picking, pony petting, and the corn maze, among other events, will return when the farm opens its doors Tuesday.

"Most farmers are really interested in helping the public understand what they're doing and how their food is grown and taken care of,” said Kenerson. “If you can't make it out [Sunday,] contact a local farmer and ask if you can come and see them and see how your food is grown. Most farmers will be very happy to let you see what's going on. They want to be connected with the people that are eating their produce and the people they're working with. I think one of the wonderful things about Maine is we have a lot of small, local farms and I would say, connect with your farmer, get to know them, and actually get your hands dirty."