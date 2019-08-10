BANGOR, Maine — Adrienne Bennett, the Waldo County native and former press secretary for Gov. Paul LePage, announced her candidacy for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Tuesday morning.

Bennett served as Paul LePage's press secretary for more than six years during his tenure as Maine's 74th Governor. Before serving with LePage, Bennett had a career in television news at WABI in Bangor.

Maine's 2nd Congressional District comprises nearly 80 percent of the state's total land area north of Portland and Augusta. It is the second most rural district in the U.S.

Rep. Jared Golden (D) currently represents the district. Golden took office in 2019 after defeating two-term Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in Maine's first statewide election to use ranked choice voting. It was the first time an incumbent lost reelection in the district since 1916.

Since leaving the Blaine House, Bennett worked for a bank for a brief period of time and is currently working in real estate.

RELATED: Gov. LePage's former press secretary considers running for 2nd Congressional District

RELATED: The Governor's press secretary offers her final words after 6 years by his side