HAMPDEN, Maine — Students at the Hampden Academy are writing, producing, and performing music in advance of a Friday C-D release concert to raise money for Hug it Forward.

Hug it Forward is an organization that builds schools in Guatemala. Music will range from rock to jazz and more.

"So when I came to writing songs for the CD, I decide to take a more laid back approach and so I went with a more hip hop with a saxophone which an instrument I have been playing for a long time now". Said Nick Gauthier, a senior at Hampden Academy.

Senior Robert Brown will also be performing Friday night "I like rock music and so I decided I want to make a rock song and my favorite color is blue so I wrote about blue".

The concert will take place at Hampden Academy tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets to the concert are 5 dollars each and C-D's can be purchased for 5 dollars each.