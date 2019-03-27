BELGRADE, Maine — A couple from Belgrade will hit the Appalachian Trail on April 1, to spread the message of hope for fighting opioid addiction.

Karen and Stephen Hardy say they’ve spent years helping their own son, Bryan, fight his addiction to opioid drugs.

"Sleepless nights, crying -- it was grief. That’s what I came to understand," said Karen.

Karen is also a mental health counselor, but she says that training didn’t protect her from the trauma felt by thousands of other Maine families.

Stephen says coping with their son’s addiction took a toll on the whole family.

"We got to the point of almost not being able to talk about it with other people, because they didn’t understand," he said.

But for the Hardys, the long journey has brought hope. After years of struggle with his addiction, Bryan says he has now been sober for a year and a half. So Karen and Stephen are taking their experience and the lessons they’ve learned and are hoping to share them with other families.

The couple plans to begin a six-week hike of one section of the Appalachian Trail on April 1. They want to use it as a way to tell others there is hope for treatment and to let families know they aren’t alone.

"If nothing else, hopefully people can look at it a little differently and know normal people go through these struggles -- and a lot of them," said Stephen.

Karen says they also want to make sure families know there is help and support available.

"They’re not alone, not the only ones. It's not their fault -- they didn’t cause it," said Karen. "There is help and support and other people to help them."

The couple says this hike will be the first of several. They hope to eventually cover the entire Appalachian Trail, sharing their experiences with others. After that, Karen says they intend to open an Intensive Treatment Program, where opioid addicts can take part in ongoing group therapy after leaving residential treatment facilities.

You can follow Karen and Stephen's progress on Facebook at "ATODA Hike" -- that stands for Appalachian Trail Overdose Awareness.