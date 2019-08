BELFAST, Maine — Dentists in Belfast are offering up their services to keep smiles bright for free.

September 13th is Belfast Dental Cares Cay -- giving any Maine resident who doesn't have dental insurance one free procedure.

That's one free filling, an extraction or a cleaning at no charge.

Belfast Dental Cares Day has helped nearly 300 Mainers and donated more than $50,000 worth of services to those who can't afford for dental care.