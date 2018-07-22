BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Maine's unemployment rate rose slightly by .1% in June according to officials, but a quickly expanding boat building company is looking to combat those statistics by adding dozens of skilled positions to it's employee roster.

Front Street Shipyard in Belfast, Maine has been awarded a $667,028 grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration. The money will go towards building a new warehouse and installing a massive 43 foot water jet cutting machine capable of slicing through materials like titanium. Because of this, Front Street President JB Turner says he plans to add about 40 skilled jobs to his workforce. He adds that the new technology will give his company the ability to start making products and materials unrelated to boats. He says this will ensure the company continues to thrive and employ the local community.

"I think every industry in Maine will eventually need something from us. So it adds a whole other layer of people and projects that we wouldn't have otherwise," said Turner.

Turner says the new warehouse and water jet cutter will be ready to go by mid 2019.

