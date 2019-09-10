GARDINER, Maine — The superintendent of MSAD 11 has issued a warning to parents about possible bed bug exposure for Gardiner Regional Middle School.

She said in a letter released to parents and guardians that a student had contracted bed bugs and was at school Tuesday morning.

She said that student took bus 643.

She says the bugs are unlikely to infest the school, but the school and bus were inspected anyway.

Bed bugs are not dangerous, but a nuisance.

If any parent does have medical concerns for their child, they're encouraged to contact their doctor.

If you have questions regarding bed bugs in MSAD 11, contact Director of Operations Gabe Dostie at 582-6663 or gdostie@msad11.org.

