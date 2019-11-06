PHILLIPS, MAINE, Maine — People in the Franklin County town of Phillips were caught off guard by a flooded road Tuesday.

Town officials believe a beaver dam on Adley Pond let go June 11, washing out the intersection at Route 4 and Dill Road. Detours were set up around the closure as a result.

People in the Franklin County town of Phillips have been dealing with a flooded road Tuesday.

Sharon and Dana Dudley

Phillips Town Manager Maureen Haley says crews will wait for the water to stop flowing before they can access the damage.

Haley adds the town will fix what needs to be done on Dill Road, and the state will need to take care of any damage that may have occurred on Route 4.

Haley says she is not sure if Tuesday's rain contributed to the dam breaching.