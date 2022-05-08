Beach to Beacon 10K returns in-person for the first time in three years

The 2022 TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race is scheduled for August 6, beginning in Cape Elizabeth and finishing at the Portland Head Light.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Runners will take their marks in Cape Elizabeth the morning of August 6 to compete in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, now in-person for the first time since 2019.

The race was originally founded in 1998 by notable Maine athlete and Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson, who won gold in the first women’s Olympic marathon in 1984.

She created the race with the intention "to give back to her community by staging a world-class road race in Maine and [include] a charitable component to help support Maine children," according to Beach to Beacon website.

The race brings over 6,000 top athletes from around the world to southern Maine, and involves over 800 volunteers, the website says.

On Saturday, the race will begin near the entrance to Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth, and end at the historic Portland Head Light.

Saturday will feature three races, including a 10K Wheelchair division race beginning at 7:55 a.m., the Elite Women’s Start at 8 a.m., and the general field race at 8:12 a.m.

There will be over $90,000 in prize money to be awarded, with categories including Open, American-only, Masters, Maine, and wheelchair, the website says.

On Friday, high school students from across the state competed in a High School Mile race at Fort Williams.

High school student Ruth White from Orono set a course record by completing the mile in 5:23 for the girls' race. Parker Libby of Mt. Ararat ran the mile at a time of 4:38 for the boys' race.

Participants of all abilities took part in the Beach to Beacon Walk, Run, Roll race on Friday in addition to the high school races and a children's 1K race.