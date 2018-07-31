UPDATE: Town Officials in Bridgton reopened Highland Lake Beach Wednesday after test results from the Paris Utility District found the E. coli count was below the acceptable limit.

BRIDGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Those looking to beat the hot and humid temperatures by taking a dip in Highland Lake Beach will have to wait.

Town officials in Bridgton have closed the beach to swimmers because of high levels of E. coli in the water.

Highland Lake Beach was closed Monday after town officials tested the water and found above acceptable limits of E. coli.

Officials are not sure what has caused the high E. coli levels but said on Facebook that local fowl and low water levels might have played a role.

The town started testing all four of its beaches, weekly, after 100 people were sick with the norovirus in early July after swimming in Woods Pond Beach in Bridgton. Town officials closed that beach for four days.

"We have all of these beaches, we invite the public to them," said Town Manager Bob Peabody. "Let's be proactive because we care a lot about visitors and residents health and safety."

Peabody also said that beach closures, due to contamination, aren't just a Bridgton problem. "It happens everywhere and has to do with use of water and weather and you can't really control those things. But what a town can do is be proactive."

The town sent out additional water samples and hopes to have those results on Wednesday.

