BATH, Maine — “An 88-year-old man Maine fought off his second fox attack in four months this week by choking the animal with his bare hands. Usually, the only person who’s the victim of this many Fox attacks is Hillary [Clinton],” Late Night host Seth Meyers joked Wednesday night. Fox News clips attacking Clinton flashed across the screen—very punny.

The joke starts around the 1:50 mark in the above clip.

When reached by phone Thursday, Kenney laughed at Meyer’s joke and said he hadn’t heard that the his story made it onto the show, according to The Portland Press Herald.

Within the last four months, 88-year-old Kenney fought off two rabid foxes.He wrestled a fox to the ground last Friday when he was attacked in his driveway before help came. In September, he killed one with his foot.

Bath Police said this is the city's 17th positive rabies case in the last year. Police want to remind people to prevent outdoor food sources like compost piles or garbage and to keep pets vaccinated.

