HAMPDEN, Maine — A Bath man was killed Tuesday when his SUV left the interstate, struck a tree and burst into flames, state police said.

Troopers said Mark Aubut, 53, was driving his 2003 GMC Yukon along I-95 southbound in Hampden when it left the roadway.

Witnesses told troopers Aubut's SUV had its four-way flashers on at or sometime before the time of the crash, which took place at about 5:15 p.m.

Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said speed was not a factor and troopers' investigation into the cause remained open.

It took crews two hours to clear the scene near mile marker 176, located between the Route 69 exit in Newburgh (174) and the Coldbrook Road exit in Hampden (180). Traffic was backed up as far as two miles.

Smoke could be seen from a distance away.

Troopers were assisted by Penobscot County deputies, Hampden police, Bangor and Hampden fire crews and Northern Light ambulance.