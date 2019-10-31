DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Bath man was been indicted by a Piscataquis County Grand Jury on aggravated attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and other charges on Thursday.

Christopher Hallowell, 24, from Bath, is accused of shooting Megan Jennison, 29, the wife of his first cousin and lead law enforcement on a chase on the morning of July 8 according to Maine State Police and the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.

The Piscataquis County District Attorney's Office says Hallowell intentionally hid in Jennison's horse barn, waiting for someone to walk in, and then shot at her with a .22 caliber rifle and a .380 handgun. Megan was hit in the hip by a bullet.

After she was shot at, Megan was able to leave the barn and flag down a driver on Greenville Road. The District Attorney's Office says Hallowell then came out of the barn and continued to shoot at the car.

Hallowell left the scene and led Maine State Police on a chase after a trooper spotted his Ford Escape. The pursuit lasted several minutes and ended in Albion around 8:15 a.m. when Hallowell's car crashed at an intersection.

Maine State Police arrested Hallowell at gunpoint. Hallowell was not injured in the crash.

The entire list of Hallowell’s indictment charges include:

Aggravated attempted murder , for intentionally hiding before shooting at Megan

, for intentionally hiding before shooting at Megan Attempted murder , for shooting at Megan

, for shooting at Megan Aggravated assault , for hurting Megan by shooting her in the hip

, for hurting Megan by shooting her in the hip Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon , for causing Megan to fear injury

, for causing Megan to fear injury Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Megan

, for risking the cause of injury to Megan Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Wayne Plummer, presumably someone in the car that Hallowell shot at

, for risking the cause of injury to Wayne Plummer, presumably someone in the car that Hallowell shot at Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon , for risking the cause of injury to Barbara Plummer, presumably someone else in the car that Hallowell shot at

, for risking the cause of injury to Barbara Plummer, presumably someone else in the car that Hallowell shot at Eluding an officer , for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase

, for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Operating after suspension , for driving after his license had been suspended or revoked

, for driving after his license had been suspended or revoked Aggravated criminal mischief

Criminal mischief

Theft by unauthorized taking

No date has been set yet for Hallowell to be arraigned.

