West Bath man charged after 4-year-old stepson allegedly fires pistol into neighboring apartment

There were no reported injuries, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

WEST BATH, Maine — A West Bath man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 4-year-old stepson allegedly grabbed a pistol off a dresser and fired a bullet into a neighboring apartment.

According to a release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Ambrose, 24, is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Jan. 18, 2022, for the class D misdemeanor charge.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Sagadahoc County deputies responded to 145 Meadows Road for a report of an accidental firearm discharge.

Officials said their initial investigation revealed that Ambrose removed a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol from a closet, placed it on a dresser, and left the room to grab his holster and belt. While he was away, officials said the boy grabbed the gun, fired a single shot, and then dropped it.

The shot went through the wall and into an adjacent apartment, according to officials. Deputies said they later recovered the bullet in the neighboring apartment after it passed through a wall, a closet door, and some clothing.

Officials said the resident of the apartment was home at the time and heard a pop, but was not aware of the shot until notified by the deputies.