BATH, Maine — Timelapse video captured last week in Hawaii shows the Bath Iron Works-built USS Zumwalt transiting Pearl Harbor.

Taken April 3 by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki, the DDG-1000 can be seen entering the harbor with guidance from one or more tugboats.

The ship was awarded to BIW in 2008, laid down in 2011, launched in 2013, christened in 2014 and commissioned in 2016. Its initial crew of 147 officers was led by Capt. James Kirk.

About a month after its commissioning, it lost propulsion in the Panama Canal, which necessitated a tow and repairs.

The lead ship of the Zumwalt class is 610 feet long and features an electric power plant that drives it, and an angular shape to minimize its radar signature.