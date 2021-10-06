UPDATE: Hazing investigation leads Brunswick High School to fire coach, cancel remainder of season

The alleged hazing took place during a football team retreat at Thomas Point Beach in August.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick High School has fired head varsity football coach Dan Cooper and canceled the final three games of the team's season as the result of an investigation by school officials and Brunswick police into allegations of team hazing.

In a letter posted to the Brunswick School Department's website Wednesday, Superintendent Phil Potenziano said Cooper "is no longer affiliated with our athletic department."

"After very careful deliberation, we have concluded that we cannot safely field a team and continue playing contests for the remaining three games of the season," Potenziano said.

Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau had been placed on non-disciplinary leave from their coaching responsibilities as a result of the hazing allegations, and the team's homecoming game was canceled. On Friday, Oct. 1, Potenziano told NEWS CENTER Maine a number of students had also been removed from the team.

Potenziano said the school department is evaluating how it can still provide opportunities for students to gather and practice in a less formal way.

"Athletics and extracurricular activities can play a crucial role in our student's lives and help shape our students' character. For this reason, we are actively evaluating how we may be able to hold some practices, light intrasquad scrimmages, or provide some opportunities for students to use the weight room or come together as a team," he said. "I have directed Athletic Director [Aaron] Watson to give this careful attention in the coming days.