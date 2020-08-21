x
Union workers at Bath Iron Works start voting on new contract

If the three-year contract is approved, the more than 4,300 employees represented by the Local S6 union could be back to work as soon as Monday.
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bath, Maine. The union representing striking production workers says a tentative agreement was reached with Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to end a strike that stretched for more than a month during a global pandemic. The agreement announced on Saturday, Aug. 8, will be put forth to the 4,300 members of Machinists Local S6 for approval. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BATH, Maine — Union workers at Bath Iron works started voting on a proposed contract Friday after more than eight weeks on strike.

If it passes, the more than 4,300 employees represented by the Local S6 union could be back to work as soon as Monday.

The voting is happening online and via phone, instead of in person, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Machinists Local S6 union first went on strike on June 22 after they reached a stalemate with shipyard leadership.

A federal mediator had to be brought in to restart negotiations and hash out a deal. A tentative agreement was reached two weeks ago.

"The last seven to eight weeks have been a struggle," union worker Chad Bamford said Friday.

The three-year contract has unanimous support of the Local S6 negotiation committee after it secured two of its biggest demands: protecting seniority and rules around subcontractors. 

"I'm here to support my union brothers and sisters that we stood for one and won our contract. We got what we deserved," Bamford said. 

Union leaders are set to hold a rally with national representatives and state lawmakers on Saturday. 

Voting will wrap up by noon on Sunday. 

