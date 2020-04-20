BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two women were transported to Maine Medical Center early Monday morning after striking a utility pole in their car and becoming trapped inside of it.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, they were traveling north on Old Portland Road around 3:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped and power lines laid in the middle of the road, completely blocking travel.

Jennifer Monahan, 44, of Freeport and Regina Davis, 47, of South Windham were stuck inside the car until power was cut from the lines and Brunswick Fire Department was able to get them out.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said Old Portland Road will remain closed for several hours Monday at the intersection of Highland Road, so that crews can repair the utility pole.

