Two adults, one child dead after crash on Route 1 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Part of Route 1 southbound near the New Meadows exit remains closed Friday night due to a car crash that killed two adults and one child and sent another to the hospital.

According to Chief of Brunswick Police Scott Stewart, dispatch received numerous 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash where the car reportedly crashed into a rock embankment and burst into flames with the occupants still inside.

Good Samaritans reportedly stopped to try to extinguish the fire and get everyone out of the car, he said.

Within moments, the car was fully engulfed in flames but helpers were able to pull two small children, a girl and a boy, from the back seat.

The young girl was transported to Mid Coast Hospital, however, died from her injuries. The boy was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stewart said the two adults in the front could not be easily freed due to large flames and high temperatures. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the car are believed to be related.

Multiple towns' fire and rescue teams helped extinguish the fire.

This is a Maine Medical Examiner case and the names of the victims are not being released at this time.