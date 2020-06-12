x
Shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works catch up on backlog, rewarded with a holiday

Progress on delays worsened by a two-month strike and the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the company to give workers Christmas Eve off.

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works employees have done such a good job getting caught up on the Navy’s shipbuilding schedule that they’re getting Christmas Eve off.

The extra holiday is a reward for getting the future USS Daniel Inouye ready for sea trials on Dec. 15, getting fabrication on schedule and accelerating the pre-outfit department’s shipbuilding rate to 1.5 ships per year by year’s end.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a two-month strike over the summer worsened existing delays in delivering ships to the Navy.

The company and its largest union are working with a federal mediator to get back on track. 

