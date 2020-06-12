Shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works catch up on backlog, rewarded with a holiday

Progress on delays worsened by a two-month strike and the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the company to give workers Christmas Eve off.

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works employees have done such a good job getting caught up on the Navy’s shipbuilding schedule that they’re getting Christmas Eve off.

The extra holiday is a reward for getting the future USS Daniel Inouye ready for sea trials on Dec. 15, getting fabrication on schedule and accelerating the pre-outfit department’s shipbuilding rate to 1.5 ships per year by year’s end.

On Monday we celebrated the start of fabrication of the future USS William Charette (DDG 130), the second Flight III Arleigh Burke destroyer to start construction at Bath Iron Works. Watch video of the event here: https://t.co/PsWzsPtZ9i pic.twitter.com/L0sXcdqGAC — General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (@GDBIW) December 4, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic and a two-month strike over the summer worsened existing delays in delivering ships to the Navy.