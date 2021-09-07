x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bath Brunswick

Maine Silver Alert: 75-year-old Bowdoin man missing

George Hillman, who has dementia, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Maine State Police

BOWDOIN, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 75-year-old Bowdoin man last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have issued a Silver Alert for George Hillman, who has dementia.

Hillman was last seen at 1330 Meadow Road in Bowdoin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he went for a walk, according to a release from Maine State Police.

Hillman is described as five feet, nine inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing jeans, brown sneakers, and a racing T-shirt. He does not carry a cell phone.

The Maine Warden Service and Brunswick police are assisting with the search.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 911 or 207-443-9711.

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

Related Articles