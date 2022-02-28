Woman shot, injured by police in Topsham bridge incident

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident.

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and seriously injured by a police officer in Topsham Monday.

The incident shut down the Route 196 bridge for several hours blocking travel in the area.

Officers responded to the area of the Merrymeeting Bridge around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a woman "making homicidal and suicidal statements," Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

Police claimed a caller reported she "was possibly armed with a gun."

The Topsham Police Department, Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police all responded to the scene.

Hagan said there were several attempts made to communicate with the woman, who was reportedly alone in the vehicle.

Full statement on the incident from Chief Hagan pic.twitter.com/fwea3xIExc — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 1, 2022

Eventually an "armed confrontation occurred," which resulted in a Topsham police officer shooting and injuring her, Hagan said.

Neither the officer nor the victim was immediately identified.

The victim was taken to Mid Coast Hospital and later was transferred to Maine Medical Center with what police described as "critical" injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are will all persons involved in this incident," Hagan wrote in a release Monday.

The officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the A.G.'s Office.

This incident comes just two days after Maine State Police shot and killed a man following an "armed confrontation" in Pittsfield.