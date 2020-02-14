BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor announced Friday it has scheduled a rapid response session for workers affected by layoffs at Wayfair.

On Thursday it was announced that 55 people would be laid off from the company's Brunswick location. The company is the largest employer at Brunswick Landing, which is the site of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

"Losing a job is a difficult experience. We are here to help and encourage those affected to attend our Rapid Response session," Commissioner Laura Fortman said. "We will have staff there that can provide a wide range of support and services, help workers identify future career options, as well as answer any questions."

Maine Sen. Brownie Carson released a statement Thursday following the news, saying, "My heart is with the hardworking Mainers who just found out they are without a job. Any layoff, especially something so abrupt, can be devastating to individual employees, their families, and our community at large. I am dedicated to working closely with my colleagues in the Legislature, as well as the Department of Labor, to do all I can to make sure our neighbors have the support they need and are able to land on their feet."

Maine Rep. Mattie Daughtry also said Wayfair had become one of the largest employers in the Brunswick community, and "a draw to many young families looking for a good job and place to live."

The session is also open to anyone that is interested in hearing about the Maine Department of Labor's services.

