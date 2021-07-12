Police identify woman killed in Topsham crash

Margaret Reid, 38, of Corte Madera, California, was hit by a car and killed while walking on Route 196 Tuesday morning.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Police on Thursday identified the woman hit by a car and killed while walking on Route 196 Tuesday morning.

Margaret Reid, 38, of Corte Madera, California, died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston following the crash just before 10:30 a.m.

Reid was walking with her six-year-old son, who was not physically injured, Topsham police said. Members of her family were staying with relatives, but have since returned to California.

The driver of the 2006 Impreza, Jorge A. Rodriguez-Ramos, 35, of Brunswick, was treated and released from Maine Medical Center in Portland later Tuesday.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said Thursday that while police continue to investigate the crash, initial evidence indicates Rodriguez-Ramos fell asleep while driving home from work.

He was traveling east on Route 196 when his car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic to hit Reid on the far side of the road, Hagan said. Reid and her son had been walking east, facing oncoming traffic.