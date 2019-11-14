BATH, Maine — A Navy destroyer being built at Bath Iron Works is set to be named after a Navy veteran and U.S. Senator of Indiana.

According to the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works' Facebook page, the destroyer DDG 136 will be named after U.S. Senator and Navy veteran Richard Lugar of Indiana.

Lugar served on the U.S. Senate from 1977-2013, where Bath Iron Works says he was involved in reducing the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

The naming ceremony is set for Monday, November 8.

