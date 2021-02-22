FOUND: Missing teen found 'in good health' in Brunswick

Kayleigh Beasley, 14, hadn't been seen since Feb. 19, but was located in Brunswick on Tuesday and reunited with her family, police say

BRUNSWICK, Maine — UPDATE: Tuesday, March 2

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old Bowdoinham girl who went missing on Feb. 19 has been located and reunited with her family.

According to police, Detective Sergeant Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office and members of the Brunswick Police Dept. found Kayleigh Beasley at a Water Street apartment in Brunswick Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

Police say she was picked up without incident and "was in good health."

Child Protective Services is now actively working with the family.

"We are very appreciative of those who have made calls or sent messages concerning the whereabouts of the missing teenager," Sheriff Joel Merry said in a release. "This shows the collective care that exists in our community when it comes to our young people. We are pleased that this incident had a good outcome."

Original story: Feb. 22

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teen.

Kayleigh Beasley, 14, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

She was with her parents at Brunswick Walmart left on foot in the direction of Bath Road. She was last seen walking toward McDonald's in Cook's Corner.

According to her parents, she was last seen wearing gray and white leggings with spots on them, a green sweatshirt with Chinese lettering on the left sleeve and a large Chinese logo on the back, and ankle-high black boots.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, Beasley is described as four feet, 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, with short black hair and hazel eyes.

In an update posted Friday, Feb. 26, the sheriff's office said Beasley is still missing.