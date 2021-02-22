Missing teen last seen in Brunswick sought by Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office

Kayleigh Beasley is described as 4’10”, 120 lbs., with short black hair and hazel eyes

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teen.

Kayleigh Beasley, 14, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

She was with her parents at Brunswick Walmart left on foot in the direction of Bath Road. She was last seen walking toward McDonald's in Cook's Corner.

According to her parents, she was last seen wearing gray and white leggings with spots on them, a green sweatshirt with Chinese lettering on the left sleeve and a large Chinese logo on the back, and ankle-high black boots.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, Beasley is described as four feet, 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, with short black hair and hazel eyes.