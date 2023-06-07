Brunswick man reported missing has been located

The Maine Department of Public Safety said Lesley Birmingham has been located and is safe.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Update

The Maine Department of Public Safety said shortly after 9 a.m. Monday that Lesley Birmingham has been located and is safe.

Original Story

The Brunswick Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Lesley Birmingham, 75, of Brunswick.

Birmingham was last seen leaving his home on Bostwick Road around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Birmingham has cognitive issues, the release stated. Officials describe him as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and a red baseball cap.

Officials also said Birmingham would likely be with a large, cream-colored Goldendoodle dog.

Birmingham drives a silver Toyota Tacoma with Florida license plate 68KQH, the release said.