Freeport man charged in connection with Brunswick crash involving jogger

The 61-year-old Brunswick woman struck while jogging on Church Road is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Freeport man whose SUV struck a jogger Wednesday morning in Brunswick has been charged in connection with the crash.

Huy Trieu, 46, faces charges of failing to use due care when passing a pedestrian and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release Friday.

Police say Trieu was driving an SUV on Church Road near Pleasant Hill Road when he struck Jeanine May, 61, of Brunswick, who was jogging at the time.

May was struck head-on and taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

A hospital spokeswoman said Friday she remains in critical condition.

Following an investigation including reconstruction of the crash, police charged Trieu with failure to use due care when passing a pedestrian and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.