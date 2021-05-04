Fox that attacked Topsham woman was rabid

Sunday's incident on Mallett Drive was the fourth fox attack in two weeks, police said

TOPSHAM, Maine — A fox that charged a woman as she gardened at her home Sunday morning was rabid, Topsham police said Monday afternoon.

The attack was the fourth in Topsham in the last two weeks, according to a release from Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan.

At about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, a fox attacked a 37-year-old Mallett Drive woman gardening in her yard. Topsham police officers killed the animal. Neither the woman nor the officers were bitten. The animal's remains were sent to the state laboratory in Augusta for testing.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed the police Monday afternoon that the fox was rabid, Hagan said.

The incident marks the fourth fox attack in Topsham in the last two weeks.

I spoke to the animal control officer in Topsham and a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife about this. They both say, enjoy wildlife from a distance #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/ePrRE3oHsB — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 5, 2021

On March 22, a person at the Topsham Fairgrounds reported being attacked by a fox, which was located and killed by police. That fox was not tested for rabies because the person was not injured, Hagan said.

Dogs in the Winter Street and Summer Street areas were bitten later the same week, but that fox was not found.