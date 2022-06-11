Fire at Bath elementary school considered suspicious

Two firefighters were injured battling a "suspicious" fire at Dike Newall School, per an email by the Dept. of Public Safety. The school sustained extensive damage.

BATH, Maine — An investigation is underway after a "suspicious" fire broke out at an elementary school in Bath Friday night.

The Fire Marshal’s office got a call about a fire at Dike Newell School, located on Wright Street, around 11:30 p.m., according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss. Multiple crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the school, which serves children from Kindergarten to second grade. However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Moss said.

The fire caused "extensive damage" to Dike Newell School.

Viewer William Rankis sent pictures of the scene to NEWS CENTER Maine around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. He said he lives several houses away from the school and heard the alarm going off. He said he saw "at least 15 fire engines" on the scene. The images he shared show thick smoke coming out of the building.

The fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office with help from the Bath Police Department.