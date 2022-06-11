x
Bath Brunswick

Fire at Bath elementary school considered suspicious

Two firefighters were injured battling a "suspicious" fire at Dike Newall School, per an email by the Dept. of Public Safety. The school sustained extensive damage.
Credit: William Rankis
Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10.

BATH, Maine — An investigation is underway after a "suspicious" fire broke out at an elementary school in Bath Friday night. 

The Fire Marshal’s office got a call about a fire at Dike Newell School, located on Wright Street, around 11:30 p.m., according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss. Multiple crews responded to the scene. 

Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety
The fire at Dike Newell School is considered suspicious, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating with help from the Bath Police Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at the school, which serves children from Kindergarten to second grade.  However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Moss said. 

The fire caused "extensive damage" to Dike Newell School

Viewer William Rankis sent pictures of the scene to NEWS CENTER Maine around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. He said he lives several houses away from the school and heard the alarm going off. He said he saw "at least 15 fire engines" on the scene. The images he shared show thick smoke coming out of the building.

Dike Newell Elementary fire in Bath

William Rankis
Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath.

The fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office with help from the Bath Police Department.

 

