x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bath Brunswick

Fat Boy in Brunswick announces opening date for 67th season

The drive-in will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: Gabrielle Mannino/NCM
FILE-The scene at the Fat Boy Drive-In grand opening in 2020. This year, the diner opened Thursday, March 25.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — There are certain dates that signify the changing seasons: winter, spring, summer, and fall. 

Then there's the date Fat Boy opens, signifying a season unto itself.

The Brunswick drive-in opened July 29, 1955, during the rise of automobiles, drive-in movies, and diners. 

Now, it's back for a 67th season.

Fat Boy will open for the 2022 season on Friday, April 1, according to a release from owner Mike Jerome.

Situated across from the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now the Brunswick Executive Airport, Fat Boy has become a staple in the Brunswick community, for Maine natives and vacationers alike.

RELATED: Fat Boy Drive-In plans to open soon under new management

The drive-in will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed on Wednesdays, according to Jerome.

The menu will continue to include the classics, such as Canadian bacon BLTs, signature "whoper" burgers, frappes, and homemade onion rings. 

"We look forward to another great season and are excited to see new and familiar faces," Jerome said in the release.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

RELATED: Burger lovers rejoice! Fat Boy Drive-In opens for 2021 season

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

In Other News

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who helped save bus to first New England Patriots game