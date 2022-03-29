Fat Boy in Brunswick announces opening date for 67th season

The drive-in will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — There are certain dates that signify the changing seasons: winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Then there's the date Fat Boy opens, signifying a season unto itself.

The Brunswick drive-in opened July 29, 1955, during the rise of automobiles, drive-in movies, and diners.

Now, it's back for a 67th season.

Fat Boy will open for the 2022 season on Friday, April 1, according to a release from owner Mike Jerome.

Situated across from the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now the Brunswick Executive Airport, Fat Boy has become a staple in the Brunswick community, for Maine natives and vacationers alike.

The drive-in will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed on Wednesdays, according to Jerome.

The menu will continue to include the classics, such as Canadian bacon BLTs, signature "whoper" burgers, frappes, and homemade onion rings.

"We look forward to another great season and are excited to see new and familiar faces," Jerome said in the release.