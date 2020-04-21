BRUNSWICK, Maine — One of Maine's most iconic drive-in dining spots is set to open under new management, after being up for sale for more than a year.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the restaurant's previous owners, Ken and Jeanne Burton, wrote:

"The time has come to pass the Fat Boy Drive In on to new owners. We, the Burton family, are so very grateful for all the memories, the love and support from all the loyal customers, and the many employees we call our family. Cheers!...to new beginnings!! Share your photos!"

According to the Times Record, the Ken and Jeanne ran the restaurant for 36 years after taking over for Ken's father.

The new owner, Mike Jerome, hopes to open for business next Thursday (April 30) if everything goes according to plan, according to the Times Record.

Jerome told the Times Record that unlike previous years, Fat Boy will now be accepting credit cards. He said, to start, the restaurant will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday with a limited menu, and will close Tuesday and Wednesday.

To read the full Times Record story via NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, click HERE.

