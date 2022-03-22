Family of 7 homeless following Topsham fire

Two adults and five young children escaped the home on Harmony Hill Road without injury, fire officials said.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A family of seven, including five young children, are safe following a fire Tuesday morning that burned their home on Harmony Hill Road.

Topsham firefighters were called to the single-wide mobile home at 66 Harmony Hill Road just before 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the middle of the structure, Deputy Chief Gerard Pineau of the Topsham Fire Department said in a release.

Two adults and five children ages 3 to 11 had already evacuated the home when crews arrived. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the fire while confirming no one else was in the structure, Pineau said.

While the home is not livable, Pineau said the outcome Tuesday morning could have been far worse, particularly if the fire had started in either end of the mobile home.

"The stars were all aligned," he said.

"I would not want to be on my job today if the fire had started at either end of the structure," Pineau said. "It burned from the middle, and from underneath and then up, allowing them to wake everyone up and get them out."

The fire was knocked down within 10 to 12 minutes of arrival, he said. Brunswick EMS helped evaluate the residents and determine no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The fire chaplain was called to offer grief counseling and the American Red Cross is working with the family. No pets were reported, Pineau said.