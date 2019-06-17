WEST BATH, Maine — Two passengers injured last Thursday in a West Bath crash were in a car driven by a drunk driver, the county sheriff's office said.

Four days later Monday, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, one of the passengers hurt remained in critical condition.

Deputies responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the crash scene, located near New Meadows Mobil Gas Station on New Meadows Road.

An investigation showed that a car being driven by David Wright of Lewiston left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and telephone pole.

Wright was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence (OUI) and violating conditions of release.

The two passengers injured – Michael Schmidt and Renae Sutherland of Brunswick – were both taken to Portland's Maine Medical Center. Schmidt, 29, was treated and released. Sutherland, 42, was in critical condition Monday.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the crash scene by Bath police, fire and rescue, and West Bath fire and EMS. The investigation remained open.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 207-443-9711.