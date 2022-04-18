Chief of Naval Operations tours Bath Iron Works

Adm. Michael Gilday visited the Bath shipyard for the second time.

BATH, Maine — Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday toured Bath Iron Works on Monday, with visits to the outfit facility, post-blast paint shop, and other manufacturing areas.

Gilday visited with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Congressman Jared Golden, a Democrat representing Maine's 2nd district.

The visit was Gilday's second to BIW, following a tour last year, during which he met with employees and company officials.

Speaking about the recent, sudden resignation of BIW President Dirk Lesko, Collins, a Republican, said Lesko cared deeply about the men and women who work at the shipyard, where he had been employed for 32 years.

But she said workers told her Monday that communication between management and labor is the best it's ever been.

"And that is so important. If the workers feel that their ideas are listened to, we will have a happier workforce. We will start solving the retention problems, and we will find the productivity increases," Collins said.



"Looking ahead, the Navy is interested in another multi-year procurement which would send a real positive message to the shipyard that this work remains important to the Navy," Golden said.