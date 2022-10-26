Brunswick to offer free fitness space for month of November

Brunswick Parks and Recreation will open its new fitness center on Nov. 1, and it will be free to use for the public.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Parks and Recreation is expanding its recreation center by adding a new fitness space.

Two spaces located inside the Brunswick Recreation Center will be dedicated to the new fitness equipment. One area will be dedicated to cardio equipment and the other will have strength and weight equipment.

This week, Brunswick Parks and Recreation is holding an open house for the public to check out the equipment, ask questions, and see if the space is the right fit for them.

"That’s our parks and rec philosophy in general. It’s maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so having this element added into our normal programming services that we provide, you know, this is an exciting step for us,” Sabrina Best, deputy director of Brunswick Parks and Recreation, said.

The open house runs from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27.

The fitness center will open to the public on Nov. 1 and will be free for the entire month of November.

“We’re transitioning into winter. Everyone’s looking to get inside in some way, shape, or form, so this is a good way to test this out. Is this the place that’s going to help keep you moving and off the couch in the wintertime? Our doors are open. Come check us out,” Best said.

By December, Brunswick Parks and Recreation will charge $20 a month for residents and $30 a month for nonresidents to use the fitness center and will use the month of November to receive feedback from the community.