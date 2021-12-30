Brunswick man charged with terrorizing following alleged road rage incident with gun

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Sept. 28, 2021.
A Brunswick man was charged with terrorizing Wednesday night and may face additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.
Richard Hamlin, 26, was headed east on Pleasant Street just after 11 p.m. when he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with another driver, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.
The alleged victim said another vehicle began following them, passed them, then slowed almost to a stop and pointed a gun at them.
Stewart said officers stopped the vehicle "within moments" on Maine Street near College Street, detained the male driver and female passenger, and found a gun inside the vehicle.
Hamlin was charged with misdemeanor terrorizing. Stewart said he could face additional charges.
The female passenger was released and does not face charges.
Hamlin was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 8.