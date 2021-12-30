Brunswick man charged with terrorizing following alleged road rage incident with gun

Police said Richard Hamlin followed another driver, slowed to a stop and pointed a gun at them.

A Brunswick man was charged with terrorizing Wednesday night and may face additional charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

Richard Hamlin, 26, was headed east on Pleasant Street just after 11 p.m. when he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with another driver, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.

The alleged victim said another vehicle began following them, passed them, then slowed almost to a stop and pointed a gun at them.

Stewart said officers stopped the vehicle "within moments" on Maine Street near College Street, detained the male driver and female passenger, and found a gun inside the vehicle.

Hamlin was charged with misdemeanor terrorizing. Stewart said he could face additional charges.

The female passenger was released and does not face charges.