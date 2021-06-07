Brunswick pet groomer helps pregnant woman, man involved in car crash keep their dog safe

Kathy Wilson of Kathy Wilson's Pet Grooming in Brunswick said she sat with the couple and their dog until police and ambulance arrived.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A couple and their pet dog are safe following a three-car crash in Brunswick Monday morning, in part thanks to a dog harness seatbelt and the help of a friendly bystander.

Commander Paul Hansen of the Brunswick Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine that around 10:50 a.m., a man heading east in the lefthand lane tried to turn left into a McDonald's parking lot but hit a car with a man and pregnant women inside. The first car then crashed into another woman's car waiting to exit McDonald's; Hansen said she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kathy Wilson, who is on the Brunswick town council, heard the crash at her pet grooming shop just down the road from the incident. She said she noticed the pregnant woman and her husband walking around the car with a dog and wanted to help.

“I know how I would feel if it happened to me," Wilson told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday afternoon.

Being a dog lover, Wilson offered to keep the dog, named Hudson, in her shop while the women went to the hospital for minor injuries. She said the woman was hesitant at first, but once Wilson pointed out her house and shop, the woman allowed it.

Wilson said Hudson looked nervous but did well with her own five dogs.

“I’m used to dogs coming in and not knowing me so I just let him come in and relax," she said.