Maine man dies surfing on Cape Cod

Martin Mackey, 48, was pulled from the ocean off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, police said.

WELLFLEET, Massachusetts — A Brunswick man pulled from the ocean off a Cape Cod beach on Wednesday has died.

Martin Mackey, 48, died at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Wellfleet police said they received several 911 calls around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday reporting a surfer attached to a surfboard who was face down at LeCount Hollow Beach. He had apparently fallen off his board and was unconscious.

The first officer to arrive at the scene went into the water with several surfers and brought the male victim onto the beach. Once out of the water, Wellfleet EMS personnel began life-saving measures before taking the victim by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Wellfleet police said they are investigating the incident along with state police assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office. Preliminary investigation reveals no foul play, the district attorney's office said.