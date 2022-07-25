Brunswick airport gets nearly $400k for weather reporting equipment

The announcement came on Monday morning.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Executive Airport was given nearly $400,000 to install weather reporting equipment, officials say.

In a news release sent Monday, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the airport received $371,214 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fiscal year 2022 Airport Improvement Program.

The money will be used to support installing an automated weather observation system, the release stated. It'll enhance the efficiency and safety of aircraft operations at the facility by providing current, site-specific, and accurate weather information.

“Brunswick Executive Airport is home to multiple aerospace companies and has been a major catalyst for the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station,” Collins said in the release. “By supporting the installation of weather reporting equipment, this investment will increase safety and help ensure that the airport continues to attract businesses and good-paying jobs to the region.”