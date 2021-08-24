Brunswick crash briefly closes Old Bath Road Monday morning

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick woman was taken to Maine Medical Center Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash that closed Old Bath Road for about three hours.
Melissa Nottingham, 45, was headed south in a 2018 Ford Fusion near 250 Old Bath Road when her car crossed the center line and crashed into a telephone pole just before 9 a.m., Brunswick police said.
Nottingham was wearing a seat belt and the car's airbags were deployed.
Old Bath Road was closed for about three hours while Central Maine Power replaced the telephone pole.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.