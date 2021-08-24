Brunswick crash briefly closes Old Bath Road Monday morning

The driver, a Brunswick woman, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries described as not life threatening.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick woman was taken to Maine Medical Center Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash that closed Old Bath Road for about three hours.

Melissa Nottingham, 45, was headed south in a 2018 Ford Fusion near 250 Old Bath Road when her car crossed the center line and crashed into a telephone pole just before 9 a.m., Brunswick police said.

Nottingham was wearing a seat belt and the car's airbags were deployed.

Old Bath Road was closed for about three hours while Central Maine Power replaced the telephone pole.