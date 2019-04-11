Fire officials and residents in Bowdoinham took quick action and stopped a fire from spreading Sunday evening.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at the Greenleaf Apartment building in Bowdoinham shortly after 7:30 on Sunday, October 3. When they arrived, flames could be seen erupting from a dryer vent in the building’s laundry room.

The Bowdoinham Fire Department put the flames out quickly. An investigation followed.

One witness NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with says a tenant started drying his or her laundry and left the room. Shortly thereafter, another resident noticed smoke pouring from a dryer vent and called 9-1-1.

Officials say the cause is unknown, but don’t believe it is suspicious.

Damage was contained to the laundry room, and therefore the residents were able to return to their homes later in the evening.