BOWDOIN, Maine — Firefighters were called to a house fire at 664 Main Street in Bowdoin Monday night. Crews from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Litchfield, Lisbon and Sabattus were called in to assist.

A Sagadahoc County dispatcher announced the fire just after 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported flames visible from the rear portion of the 2nd floor of the building.

One official on scene said everyone got out of the house safely.

The Red Cross was called in to help.