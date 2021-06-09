Bowdoin College student 'tragically' dies in off-campus residence

Theo Danzig, 21, of New York City has died a month away from his 22nd birthday, according to a letter to the Bowdoin College community.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Members of the Bowdoin College community are mourning the “tragic” loss of a student.

In a series of letters to the community Saturday, Senior Vice President and Dean for Student Affairs Janet K. Lohmann confirmed that 21-year-old Theo Danzig of New York City died in his off-campus residence in Brunswick.

Lohmann said the cause of death is currently under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department and the authorities in Cumberland County.

According to Lohmann, Theo was an active member of the college, who was working towards his honors project at the time of his death. He was the co-president of the college's Jewish organization, an associate editor of a student-run comedy magazine, and as an Outing Club trip leader. He was a member of the men’s Ultimate Frisbee team and of the college’s culinary club to name a few.

“Theo’s death is an unimaginable and devastating loss for his family and loved ones, and also for many on campus. Please pay close attention to your emotional well-being and take advantage of the opportunities to come together with others at this tragic time,” Lohmann said in a letter.

Counseling services are available to students at various times and places around campus.