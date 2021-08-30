Blue Angels fly into Brunswick for air show

The Great State of Maine Air Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Brunswick Executive Airport

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Days before they're scheduled to headline the Great State of Maine Air Show, seven U.S. Navy Blue Angels soared into Brunswick Monday morning, accompanied by "Fat Albert," the C-130J logistics support aircraft.

The jets landed at Brunswick Executive Airport, on the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, drawing area onlookers who recognized the roar of the jet engines from previous air shows when the Navy still occupied the base.

Following an air show in London, Ontario, Canada over the weekend, the jets flew to Brunswick by way of Boston.

The air show, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Brunswick Executive Airport, marks the first time since 2017 that the Blue Angels have appeared in Brunswick.