BIW union Local S6 workers vote to strike

The largest union at Bath Iron Works has voted to strike for the first time in nearly two decades.

BATH, Maine — On Sunday afternoon Bath Iron Works' largest union, Local S6 of the Machinists Union, announced its strike.

The strike authorization vote was approved by 87%, Union President Chris Weirs told NEWS CENTER Maine.

84.5% of the eligible 4350 workers voted.

This comes after the union and BIW were unable to work out contract negotiations.

Union members were asked to vote on two things if they accept BIW's "last and final offer" and if they plan to strike.

The strike will begin at 12:01 on Monday. Union officials told NEWS CENTER Maine picket lines could form then at both BIW and the main shipyard gates in Brunswick.

BIW spokesperson, David Hench issued a statement on Wednesday:

BIW’s offer would allow it to subcontract the same types of work today more quickly, with a focus on regaining and maintaining schedule where we lack the skilled resources today. The company will continue to hire and has offered layoff protections that do not exist in the contract today. The company is not seeking to permanently outsource manufacturing work.

The company respects and values the experience of its mechanics. We understand the importance of seniority and recognize it as the guiding principle for many of the things we have and will continue to do in the shipyard.

We also recognize that in certain circumstances, seniority alone may not result in the assignment of the right person to the job. More than half of our employees have been here less than five years. In limited circumstances, skill, ability, and other business needs may require assignments that are not determined entirely by seniority.

Union officials have been preparing members for a strike since earlier this month.